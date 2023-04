Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs

To celebrate its grand reopening, Dreamland in Dripping Springs held a crawfish boil at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. According to Avery Finch, director of marketing, the venue’s pickleball, mini golf and disc golf are now open. “We have built an amazing team to take on events, pickleball programming, along with food and beverage features that will furt...