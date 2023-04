Lady Tigers run-rule Anderson

By Wayland D. Clark AUSTIN — Jordan Cox, Haiden Anderson and Jai-Lynn Flores each hit a home run as the Dripping Springs softball team (23-4, 8-0) defeated the Anderson Trojans 17-0 in a shortened 5 inning game due to the run-rule last Friday at Noack Field in Austin. Dripping Springs remains undefeated in 6A District 26 as they begin the second round of district play versus Austin High on March 31 at Butler Field.