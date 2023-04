Contributed Photo

Local musician Janie Balderas was invited to perform at Clay Walker’s Band Against MS Gala on April 27 in Houston. From her hat to her cowboy boots, Janie Balderas is not afraid to show off her sparkly personality.

Local musician to perform with nationally acclaimed artists KYLE — From singing hymns in church as a kid to wearing sparkles from her hat to cowboy boots for performances, well-rounded musician Janie Balderas continues to make her mark in the Texas music scene.