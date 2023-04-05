Buda turns 142 years old

The city of Buda held the 2nd Annual Buda’s Birthday celebration on Saturday, April 1 at Buda Amphitheater and City Park. In addition to free cake, local vendors and the carnival, the event served as the location of the third preliminary contest for the Old Settler’s Festival Youth Talent Competition. Five young musicians competed for a chance to perform at Old Settler’s Music Festival in April. Kathryn Legendre performed the opener before W.C. Clark was presented the Local Legend Award. T...