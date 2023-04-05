WHS UIL Academic Team dominates

WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more than second place Fredericksburg High School.
Overall, WHS came home with five team and eight individual victories from the meet held on March 24 and 25 in Boerne. The UIL Academic Sweepstakes consisted of One Act Play, Speech & Debate events and Academics. The total sweepstakes points were as follows:
• Wimberley: 604
• Fredericksburg: 262
• Boerne: 244.5
• Bandera: 239
• Navarro: 139
• Davenport: 99
• Canyon Lake: 89
• Judson Early College: 16.5
The top-three individual finishers in each event advance to the Regional Academic Meet on April 21 and 22 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. In addition, the first place team advances to the regional meet, as does the highest-scoring second place team in each event from each region as a wildcard entry. WHS will be represented by a total of 23 individual qualifiers and eight team qualifiers.
The Computer Science, Math and Number Sense teams all finished second at district and had the highest scores of all second place finishers in 4A-Region IV to qualify as wildcard teams.
Full WHS results are below.
Accounting – 3rd Place Team – Coach Roberto Frontera
2nd (tie) – Madeline Plant
7th – Kate Westmoreland
12th – Ian Sowersby
13th – Nate Riser
Calculator Applications – 4th Place Team
10th – David Fraprie
12th – Ella Malone
15th – Kate Westmoreland
16th – Reid Leinneweber
19th – Karina Navarro
22nd – Maggie Moore
Computer Science – 2nd Place Team – Coach Brannon Gilley
3rd – Aiden Alberston
4th – Liam McLemore
6th – Aiden Parkerson
13th – Isaiah Carrera
15th – Marco Perez
16th – Shepherd Carter
Copy Editing – Coach Laquita Sellers
4th – Gage Trudeau
6th – Alex Davenport
Current Issues and Events – 1st Place Team – Coach Brad Biggers
1st – John Moore
2nd – Josh Bober
3rd – Hyatt Romp
4th – Bryce Phillips
5th – Alex Caldwell
6th – Sammy Shelor
Editorial – Coach Laquita Sellers
5th – Gage Trudeau
Feature Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers
2nd – Peyton Shaw
4th – Eden Kruse
6th – Alex Caldwell
Headline Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers
6th – Peyton Shaw
Informative Speaking – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
1st – Josh Bober
2nd – Alex Davenport
4th – Chloe Swindle
Lincoln Douglas Debate – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
2nd – Ella Fertitta
5th – Sadie Osterhues
6th – Sophia Vitela
Literary Criticism – Coach Rhonda Riali
3rd – Alex Davenport
4th – Kathryn McKinney
Mathematics – 2nd Place Team – Coach Pablo Garcia
5th – Joshua Hill
8th – Jacob Mantsch
10th – Kayla Pierce
11th – Thomas Watson
20th – Reid Leinneweber
22nd – Brennan Ramsey
News Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers
5th – Alex Caldwell
6th – Elena Martin
Number Sense – 2nd Place Team – Coach Pablo Garcia
4th – Tison Sames
5th – Maddox Gonzales
9th – Jack Boyle
15th – Joseph Hill
17th – Thomas Watson
19th – Maggie Moore
Persuasive Speaking – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
1st – Gage Trudeau
2nd – Kathryn McKinney
6th – Sophia Vitela
Poetry Interpretation – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
1st – Macey Hollar
2nd – Chloe Swindle
3rd – Alex Davenport
Prose Interpretation – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
1st – Azula Hunter-Thiam
3rd – Carys Bowling
6th – Walker Williams
Ready Writing – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon
1st – Josh Bober
6th – McKenzie Giesen
Science – 1st Place Team – Coaches Laquita Sellers and Pablo Garcia
1st – Jacob Mantsch (top performer in Chemistry)
2nd – Kaitlyn Marinos (top performer in Biology)
4th – Kayla Pierce (top performer in Physics)
9th (tie) – Tyler Youens
Social Studies – 1st Place Team – Coach Brad Biggers
1st – Samuel Crow
3rd – Trinity Rivera
4th – Chloe Thompson
5th – Rachel Caldwell
6th – John Moore
7th – Alex Caldwell
Spelling – 1st Place Team – Coach William Bowman
2nd – Isis Kawas
4th – Lydia Krause
7th – Risa Espinoza
8th (tie) – Ava Kroening
16th – Maral Charyyeva
The Wimberley HS UIL Academic Coordinator is Kyla Brookshier-De Leon.