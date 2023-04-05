WHS UIL Academic Team dominates

WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more than second place Fredericksburg High School.

Overall, WHS came home with five team and eight individual victories from the meet held on March 24 and 25 in Boerne. The UIL Academic Sweepstakes consisted of One Act Play, Speech & Debate events and Academics. The total sweepstakes points were as follows:

• Wimberley: 604

• Fredericksburg: 262

• Boerne: 244.5

• Bandera: 239

• Navarro: 139

• Davenport: 99

• Canyon Lake: 89

• Judson Early College: 16.5

The top-three individual finishers in each event advance to the Regional Academic Meet on April 21 and 22 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. In addition, the first place team advances to the regional meet, as does the highest-scoring second place team in each event from each region as a wildcard entry. WHS will be represented by a total of 23 individual qualifiers and eight team qualifiers.

The Computer Science, Math and Number Sense teams all finished second at district and had the highest scores of all second place finishers in 4A-Region IV to qualify as wildcard teams.

Full WHS results are below.

Accounting – 3rd Place Team – Coach Roberto Frontera

2nd (tie) – Madeline Plant

7th – Kate Westmoreland

12th – Ian Sowersby

13th – Nate Riser

Calculator Applications – 4th Place Team

10th – David Fraprie

12th – Ella Malone

15th – Kate Westmoreland

16th – Reid Leinneweber

19th – Karina Navarro

22nd – Maggie Moore

Computer Science – 2nd Place Team – Coach Brannon Gilley

3rd – Aiden Alberston

4th – Liam McLemore

6th – Aiden Parkerson

13th – Isaiah Carrera

15th – Marco Perez

16th – Shepherd Carter

Copy Editing – Coach Laquita Sellers

4th – Gage Trudeau

6th – Alex Davenport

Current Issues and Events – 1st Place Team – Coach Brad Biggers

1st – John Moore

2nd – Josh Bober

3rd – Hyatt Romp

4th – Bryce Phillips

5th – Alex Caldwell

6th – Sammy Shelor

Editorial – Coach Laquita Sellers

5th – Gage Trudeau

Feature Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers

2nd – Peyton Shaw

4th – Eden Kruse

6th – Alex Caldwell

Headline Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers

6th – Peyton Shaw

Informative Speaking – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

1st – Josh Bober

2nd – Alex Davenport

4th – Chloe Swindle

Lincoln Douglas Debate – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

2nd – Ella Fertitta

5th – Sadie Osterhues

6th – Sophia Vitela

Literary Criticism – Coach Rhonda Riali

3rd – Alex Davenport

4th – Kathryn McKinney

Mathematics – 2nd Place Team – Coach Pablo Garcia

5th – Joshua Hill

8th – Jacob Mantsch

10th – Kayla Pierce

11th – Thomas Watson

20th – Reid Leinneweber

22nd – Brennan Ramsey

News Writing – Coach Laquita Sellers

5th – Alex Caldwell

6th – Elena Martin

Number Sense – 2nd Place Team – Coach Pablo Garcia

4th – Tison Sames

5th – Maddox Gonzales

9th – Jack Boyle

15th – Joseph Hill

17th – Thomas Watson

19th – Maggie Moore

Persuasive Speaking – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

1st – Gage Trudeau

2nd – Kathryn McKinney

6th – Sophia Vitela

Poetry Interpretation – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

1st – Macey Hollar

2nd – Chloe Swindle

3rd – Alex Davenport

Prose Interpretation – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

1st – Azula Hunter-Thiam

3rd – Carys Bowling

6th – Walker Williams

Ready Writing – Coach Kyla Brookshier-De Leon

1st – Josh Bober

6th – McKenzie Giesen

Science – 1st Place Team – Coaches Laquita Sellers and Pablo Garcia

1st – Jacob Mantsch (top performer in Chemistry)

2nd – Kaitlyn Marinos (top performer in Biology)

4th – Kayla Pierce (top performer in Physics)

9th (tie) – Tyler Youens

Social Studies – 1st Place Team – Coach Brad Biggers

1st – Samuel Crow

3rd – Trinity Rivera

4th – Chloe Thompson

5th – Rachel Caldwell

6th – John Moore

7th – Alex Caldwell

Spelling – 1st Place Team – Coach William Bowman

2nd – Isis Kawas

4th – Lydia Krause

7th – Risa Espinoza

8th (tie) – Ava Kroening

16th – Maral Charyyeva

The Wimberley HS UIL Academic Coordinator is Kyla Brookshier-De Leon.