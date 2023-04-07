Subscribe
Hays County grand jury indicts HCSO corrections officer
Hays County corrections officer Isaiah Garcia, 27, was indicted by the Hays County Grand Jury. He was charged with the felony offense of Deadly Conduct in the shooting death of Joshua Leon Wright.
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report HAYS COUNTY on
April 7, 2023
Hays County grand jury indicts HCSO corrections officer

Note: This story was updated April 7, 2023 at 11:33 a.m. to include a statement from the Wright family and counsel.

HAYS COUNTY – Hays County corrections officer Isaiah Garcia, 27, was indicted Thursday by the Hays County Grand Jury charging him with the felony offense of Deadly Conduct in the shooting death of Joshua Leon Wright, 36.

The shooting occurred at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 as Garcia was guarding the door of Wright, a pretrial detainee. Garcia claimed at the time that Wright assaulted the officer and ran on foot. The officer then discharged his firearm and shot the inmate. Though life-saving measures were initiated by hospital staff, Wright succumbed to his injuries.

Wright was being held in the county jail for the following charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest and detention, Hays County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, co-counsel Chevo Pastrano and Ginna Pastrano, and the family of Joshua Wright released the following statement:

‘The family of Joshua Wright is relieved by news of this indictment, as it gets us one step closer to ensuring that former officer Garcia will be held accountable for his deadly actions. It is crucial that when officers act violently and against protocol, that they and the departments that train them are held responsible for their actions to ensure that these killings stop happening. We will continue to support the Wright family through the legal process and lift them up in prayer as we fight for justice for Joshua.”

According to a statement issued by Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins, Garcia had worked for Hays County as a corrections officer since 2018.

“The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting. The results of that investigation, including the video captured by Garcia’s body-worn camera, were presented to the grand Jury,” Higgins said in a press release. “Deadly Conduct as charged in this indictment is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.”

According to Comal County Jail records, Garcia surrendered to authorities in Comal County Thursday and was released the same day on a $25,000 personal bond.

In a separate press release, HCSO confirmed that Garcia is no longer employed by the agency.

“Pursuant to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office policies and practices, and in response to the
indictment related to the shooting of Joshua Wright, the officer involved is no longer employed
with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office,” the release stated. “ While the Hays County Sheriff’s Office strongly supports our deputies and corrections officers and the duties, many of which put their safety at risk, that they must carry out on a daily basis, we also respect and honor the criminal justice process, including yesterday’s decision by the Grand Jury to move forward with charges in this case.”

The release closed with, “The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country.”

Lobos ground Eagles in 7-1 win
Lehman Lobos, Sports
Lobos ground Eagles in 7-1 win
The Lehman Lobos baseball team played a home game against the Akins Eagles on Saturday, April 1. The Lobos won the game 7-1. [tecnavia_gallery slug='l...
April 6, 2023
Meyers wins Teacher of the Month
Education, Hays County, News
Meyers wins Teacher of the Month
Heather Meyers of Fuentes Elementary School was announced as the March PBIS Woodmen Life Teacher of the Month. “This teacher goes above and beyond to ...
April 6, 2023
DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss
Dripping Springs Tigers, News, Sports
DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss
Dripping Springs — The game was tied 2-2 in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Friday night at Tiger Stadium and Lady Tigers’ MVP goalkeeper ...
April 5, 2023
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
Dripping Springs Tigers, Main, Sports
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
AUSTIN — The Dripping Springs Tigers took on the Stony Point Tigers in the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinals at the Toney Burger Center in Austin. The Dri...
April 5, 2023
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, News
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD recognized the 2022-23 Campus Teachers of the Year. The staff of each school selected these educators through ...
April 5, 2023
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
Main, News, Wimberley
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more ...
April 5, 2023
Most Read
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
Kyle, Main...
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
March 31, 2023
In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit launched a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Dr...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
Community, Dripping Springs...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
March 22, 2023
To celebrate its grand reopening, Dreamland in Dripping Springs held a crawfish boil at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. According to Avery Finch, direct...
Local EMS works to form union
Hays County, Main...
Local EMS works to form union
By By: Megan Navarro [email protected] 
April 5, 2023
‘Having a union gives employees a seat at the table’ HAYS COUNTY — To ensure that all voices are heard when decisions are made, some members of the Sa...
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
Buda, Community
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
March 29, 2023
It was all sunshine and crawfish at the 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest, which was held at Buck's Backyard on Saturday, March 25. In addition to a feast of c...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.