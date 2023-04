Photo by Brittany Anderson

During his regular Thursday night practice, Brown, left, often spars with local fencer Coot Overcash, right. The two have even gone blade-to-blade in tournaments, but it's all in good fun — the two spent many moments during practice laughing together and giving each other pointers.

Fencer vies for spot on Panama Olympic team KYLE — You might know him from around town — the friendly Centerfield Bar & Grill and Railhouse bouncer who stands a staggering 6 feet 8 inches tall. He also plans to be an Olympian.