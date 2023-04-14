Subscribe
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
April 14, 2023
KYLE —  Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meeting.

The stop signs will be added to the intersections of Sanders and Kohlers Crossing, County Road 158 and Old Post Road, and Spring Branch Drive and Spring Branch Loop/Fall Creek Drive.

All three intersections were examined by city of Kyle traffic engineers, leading to the determination that furthers safety measures were needed.

