Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle

KYLE — Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meeting.

The stop signs will be added to the intersections of Sanders and Kohlers Crossing, County Road 158 and Old Post Road, and Spring Branch Drive and Spring Branch Loop/Fall Creek Drive.

All three intersections were examined by city of Kyle traffic engineers, leading to the determination that furthers safety measures were needed.

