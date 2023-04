Hays Heat competes in Austin

On Saturday, April 22, the Hays CISD Special Olympics team, Hays Heat, traveled to McNeil High School in Austin to compete in the Area 13 Special Olympics Track and Field meet. Coached by Jennifer Welma, Alicia Hartman and Gabriel Barrios, the Hays Heat entered 160 athletes — ages 8-19, representing 16 campuses — into the competition. In addition to track and field, Hays CISD also offers bowling and cycling.