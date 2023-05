JHS track advances to regionals

The Johnson High School Girls Track Team traveled up to the Eastview High School Football Field in Georgetown on Wednesday, April 19. The Jaguar girls advanced to regionals for the following events: 4x200m relay team (Sidney Kinnison, Sydney Silas, Isabelle Castillo and Elektra Sanchez), 100m hurdles (Jade Selmon), 100m dash (Elektra Sanchez and Stephanie Jewell), 400m dash (Jadyn Jaeger), 300m hurdles (Jade Selmon and Sidney Kinnison), 200m dash (Stephanie Jewell) and 4x400m relay team (Stephan...