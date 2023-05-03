Subscribe
Suspect charged with murder in fentanyl poisoning
Jaquell Ray, 18, was charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance or Marijuana to Minor and Felony Murder for the death of a 15-year-old Lehman student.
May 3, 2023
In the early morning hours of April 11, Hays County EMS and Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a call for service at a residence in the 100 block of Cotton Gin Road in Kyle. A 15-year-old resident, a Lehman High School student, was found unresponsive and not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted by EMS, but the juvenile victim was pronounced deceased.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division [CID] and the Special Services Division [SSD] initiated an investigation. The preliminary investigation indicated the victim’s death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, specifically fentanyl. Presumptive testing during the autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office showed positive presumptive results for fentanyl.

During the criminal investigation, SSD identified a suspect believed to have sold the fentanyl to the juvenile victim which later caused the victim to overdose and die. The suspect was identified as Jaquell Desean Ray, 18.

On April 11, the SSD arrested and charged Ray with Delivery of Controlled Substance or Marijuana to Minor, which is a second degree felony. He was transported to the Hays County Jail and was incarcerated with a $100,000 bond.

On May 1, the SSD filed additional charges on Ray for Delivery of Controlled Substance or Marijuana to Minor, 2nd Degree Felony and Felony Murder, 1st Degree Felony, for the death of the 15 year old. Bonds were set at $100,000 for the delivery charge and $300,000 for the murder charge.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office will host a live joint press conference with the District Attorney’s Office and the DEA Fentanyl Task Force today at 3 P.M. at the Public Safety Building, 810 South Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Deputy Zach Piatt with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or [email protected] You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

