Texans Tennis serves successful season

The Wimberley High School doubles team of Sarah Cook, left, and Gwen Pierce, second from left, fought hard, but lost in the 4A Quarterfinals held on April 25 to a Lindale team 6-4, 6-2. John Moore, second from right, and Ella Malone, far right, advanced to the 4A Semifinals on April 25 and finished as bronze medalists.