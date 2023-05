Photo by Albert Sanchez Linan Scott (No. 17) fields a hard-hit ball and tosses it to Jai-Lynn Flores (No. 21) for the out during the Friday afternoon game.

Tigers win bi-district over Stony Point By Albert Sanchez DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs Tigers Softball (31-7) opened bi-district playoffs with a sweep over Round Rock's Stony Point High School (12-16) at Tiger Field. The Tigers won the first game 5-1 and won the second game 7-3.