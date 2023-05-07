Hays CISD, DSISD approve bonds, new board members

Subscribe
May 7, 2023
These are unofficial election results as of 9:48 p.m. on May 6, with all locations reporting.

* denotes the majority vote(s).

 

Hays CISD Board of Trustees

Trustee, Single-Member – District 1

Bill Ward: 71 (26.10%)

Raul Vela Jr.: 201 (73.90%)*

 

Trustee, Single-Member – District 2

Johnny Flores: 241 (65.85%)*

Esmeralda Pérez-González: 125 (34.15%)

 

Hays CISD Bond Election

Proposition A

Academics and Growth

The issuance of $208,814,047 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district (including instructional facilities and building systems), the purchase of the necessary sites of school buildings and the purchase of new school buses, and the levy and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For: 1,292 (55.10%)*

Against: 1,053 (44.90%)

 

Proposition B

Theater and Fine Arts, Athletics and CTE

The issuance of $102,857,074 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including theater and fine arts, athletics and career and technical education facilities, and the levy and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For: 1,233 (52.74%)*

Against: 1,105 (47.26%)

 

Proposition C

Technology

The issuance of $3,980,000 school building bonds for acquisition, improvement and upgrading of technology systems, including related infrastructure and equipment, and the levy and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For: 1,303 (55.66%)*

Against: 1,038 (44.34%)

 

Proposition D

Outdoor Multipurpose Pavilions

The issuance of $52,173,445 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, including outdoor multipurpose pavilions, and the levy and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For: 1,046 (44.66%)

Against: 1,296 (55.34%)*

 

Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees (Four candidates are running for two positions on the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees. The top two vote-getters on will be elected)

Ron Jones (incumbent): 2,882 (23.23%)

Rob McClelland: 3,112 (25.09%)*

Jeffrey Aylstock: 2,680 (21.61%)

Kim Cousins: 3,730 (30.07%)*

 

Dripping Springs ISD Bond Election

Proposition A

The issuance of $223,700,000 of bonds for the design, construction, acquisition, capital improvement and renovation, and equipment of school building in the district, including a new elementary school campus, expansion of a current middle school campus, design of a new elementary school, new middle school and new high school campuses, renovations and improvements at school campuses, safety and security improvements and various infrastructure repairs, replacements and improvements, for the purchase of necessary sites for school building and for the purchase of new school buses and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For: 4,742 (64.12%)*

Against: 2,653 (35.88%)

 

North Hays County Emergency Services District No. 1 – Proposition A

Authorizing an increase in the maximum ad valorem tax rate that North Hays County Emergency Services District No. 1 may impose on property within the district to a rate not to exceed 10 cents ($0.10) per 100 dollars ($100) valuation.

For: 4,768 (65.08%)*

Against: 2,558 (34.92%)

 

Results will remain unofficial until canvassed and certified.

