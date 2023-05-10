Fine arts students of HCISD look to future

KYLE — On May 1, several students in the Hays CISD fine arts programs were recognized in the company of friends and family at the Performing Arts Center for their commitment to continue their education in the arts at the collegiate level.

The event was hosted by Hays CISD Director of Fine Arts Patty Moreno and Assistant Director of Fine Arts Jason Adam.

The following students signed letters of intent to attend the following schools next fall:

Johnson High School students:

Marisadel Alonzo – Texas State University

Tristen Avant – Texas State University

Kyra Bevill – University of Texas at San Antonio

Aydia Easton – Austin Community College

Quinn Gonzalez-Moore – Blinn College

Breanna Kidd – Texas State University

Jacob Lopez – Texas State University

Lorenzo Martinez – University of North Texas

Maya Milan – University of Texas at San Antonio

Aubrey Montgomery – Tarleton State University

Presley Sammons – Texas State University

Harmony Swanerbury – Schreiner University at Kerrville

Mason Taylor – Texas Tech University

Rally Thomas – Texas State University

Amanda Wolff – Tarleton State University

Hays High School students:

Jacob Crosby – Stephen F. Austin State University

Timothy Gardner – University of North Texas

Allie Meredith – Texas Tech University

Logan Odom – University of Texas at San Antonio

Angel Vela – University of North Texas

Lehman High School students:

Jacob Laing – Texas Tech University

Dominick McCaskill – Texas State University