Subscribe
Fine arts students of HCISD look to future
Hays CISD fine arts students cheer after being recognized on May 1. Photo courtesy of Hays CISD
Education, News
Staff Report [email protected] on
May 10, 2023
Fine arts students of HCISD look to future

KYLE — On May 1, several students in the Hays CISD fine arts programs were recognized in the company of friends and family at the Performing Arts Center for their commitment to continue their education in the arts at the collegiate level.

The event was hosted by Hays CISD Director of Fine Arts Patty Moreno and Assistant Director of Fine Arts Jason Adam.

The following students signed letters of intent to attend the following schools next fall:

Photo courtesy of Hays CISD
Tristen Avant signs her letter of intent to attend Texas State University during the fine arts signing day held on May 1 at the Performing Arts Center.

Johnson High School students:

Marisadel Alonzo – Texas State University

Tristen Avant – Texas State University

Kyra Bevill – University of Texas at San Antonio

Aydia Easton – Austin Community College

Quinn Gonzalez-Moore – Blinn College

Breanna Kidd – Texas State University

Jacob Lopez – Texas State University

Lorenzo Martinez – University of North Texas

Maya Milan – University of Texas at San Antonio

Aubrey Montgomery – Tarleton State University

Presley Sammons – Texas State University

Harmony Swanerbury – Schreiner University at Kerrville

Mason Taylor – Texas Tech University

Rally Thomas – Texas State University

Amanda Wolff – Tarleton State University

Hays High School students:

Jacob Crosby – Stephen F. Austin State University

Timothy Gardner – University of North Texas

Allie Meredith – Texas Tech University

Logan Odom – University of Texas at San Antonio

Angel Vela – University of North Texas

Lehman High School students:

Jacob Laing – Texas Tech University

Dominick McCaskill – Texas State University

DS Tigers Softball season ends
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
DS Tigers Softball season ends
Dripping Springs Tigers softball (32-9) played East Central High School (22-13) in the area round of the UIL 6A tournament bracket. On Thursday, the f...
May 10, 2023
DSHS track and field athletes qualify for state
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
DSHS track and field athletes qualify for state
SAN ANTONIO — Three Dripping Springs High School track and field athletes qualified for the UIL 6A State Meet after finishing second in their respecti...
May 10, 2023
Dripping Springs DECA students earn top 40
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Dripping Springs DECA students earn top 40
ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Three Dripping Springs High School DECA students earned top 40 finishes at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) l...
May 10, 2023
DS considers repealing Co-Sponsorship Policy
Community, Dripping Springs, News
DS considers repealing Co-Sponsorship Policy
Council postpones action DRIPPING SPRINGS — Banners were a hot topic of discussion last week in Dripping Springs. At its May 2 meeting, Dripping Sprin...
May 10, 2023
DSISD launches Temporary Transfer Program
Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
DSISD launches Temporary Transfer Program
Applications are due May 26 DRIPPING SPRINGS — Due to three campuses exceeding functional capacity, Dripping Springs ISD launched its Temporary Transf...
May 10, 2023
Most Read
KPD makes drug arrests
Breaking News, Kyle...
KPD makes drug arrests
Following an overdose, officers allegedly uncover fentanyl and other narcotics in presence of children
By Staff Report [email protected] 
May 10, 2023
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department announced it has arrested and charged two people with various drug charges after fentanyl and other narcotics were f...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
Breaking News, Hays County...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
May 5, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that on Monday, May 1, Nathan Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea to four child ...
EVO celebrates teachers and nurses
Community, News
EVO celebrates teachers and nurses
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
May 3, 2023
During Teacher and Nurse Appreciation weeks held May 6-12, teachers and nurses across Texas can enjoy $10 off food and beverages at any of the EVO Ent...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.