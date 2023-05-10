Fine arts students of HCISD look to future

KYLE — On May 1, several students in the Hays CISD fine arts programs were recognized in the company of friends and family at the Performing Arts Center for their commitment to continue their education in the arts at the collegiate level.
The event was hosted by Hays CISD Director of Fine Arts Patty Moreno and Assistant Director of Fine Arts Jason Adam.
The following students signed letters of intent to attend the following schools next fall:
Johnson High School students:
Marisadel Alonzo – Texas State University
Tristen Avant – Texas State University
Kyra Bevill – University of Texas at San Antonio
Aydia Easton – Austin Community College
Quinn Gonzalez-Moore – Blinn College
Breanna Kidd – Texas State University
Jacob Lopez – Texas State University
Lorenzo Martinez – University of North Texas
Maya Milan – University of Texas at San Antonio
Aubrey Montgomery – Tarleton State University
Presley Sammons – Texas State University
Harmony Swanerbury – Schreiner University at Kerrville
Mason Taylor – Texas Tech University
Rally Thomas – Texas State University
Amanda Wolff – Tarleton State University
Hays High School students:
Jacob Crosby – Stephen F. Austin State University
Timothy Gardner – University of North Texas
Allie Meredith – Texas Tech University
Logan Odom – University of Texas at San Antonio
Angel Vela – University of North Texas
Lehman High School students:
Jacob Laing – Texas Tech University
Dominick McCaskill – Texas State University