Child molester sentenced to 35 years

'It took extreme bravery for these children to come forward and seek justice'

SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced Wednesday that on Monday, May 15, Cameron Clement, 23, of Houston, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by District Judge Tanner Neidhardt for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a child does not permit release on parole, meaning Clement will serve every day of his 35-year sentence. The charge Clement was convicted of included four victims, ranging in age from 3 to 14 at the time of the abuse.

He was originally charged with a slew of crimes against minors stemming from incidents that occurred in 2021 including the following: continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first-degree felonies; 14 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, second-degree felonies; and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, third-degree felonies.

“It took extreme bravery for these children to come forward and seek justice for the defendant’s actions,” said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Cassidy Story, who prosecuted the case with ADA Allison Buess. “Although this resolution cannot change what happened, we hope it brings closure to the victims and their families.”

Higgins added, “The District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in our commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide justice for survivors of sexual abuse.”