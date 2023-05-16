Subscribe
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
Cameron Clement
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News, San Marcos
Staff Report [email protected] on
May 16, 2023
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
'It took extreme bravery for these children to come forward and seek justice'

SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced Wednesday that on Monday, May 15, Cameron Clement, 23, of Houston, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by District Judge Tanner Neidhardt for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

 

A conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a child does not permit release on parole, meaning Clement will serve every day of his 35-year sentence. The charge Clement was convicted of included four victims, ranging in age from 3 to 14 at the time of the abuse.

 

He was originally charged with a slew of crimes against minors stemming from incidents that occurred in 2021 including the following: continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first-degree felonies; 14 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, second-degree felonies; and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, third-degree felonies.

 

“It took extreme bravery for these children to come forward and seek justice for the defendant’s actions,” said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Cassidy Story, who prosecuted the case with ADA Allison Buess. “Although this resolution cannot change what happened, we hope it brings closure to the victims and their families.”

 

Higgins added, “The District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in our commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide justice for survivors of sexual abuse.”

DS Tigers Softball season ends
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
DS Tigers Softball season ends
Dripping Springs Tigers softball (32-9) played East Central High School (22-13) in the area round of the UIL 6A tournament bracket. On Thursday, the f...
May 10, 2023
DSHS track and field athletes qualify for state
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
DSHS track and field athletes qualify for state
SAN ANTONIO — Three Dripping Springs High School track and field athletes qualified for the UIL 6A State Meet after finishing second in their respecti...
May 10, 2023
Dripping Springs DECA students earn top 40
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Dripping Springs DECA students earn top 40
ORLANDO, FLORIDA — Three Dripping Springs High School DECA students earned top 40 finishes at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) l...
May 10, 2023
DS considers repealing Co-Sponsorship Policy
Community, Dripping Springs, News
DS considers repealing Co-Sponsorship Policy
Council postpones action DRIPPING SPRINGS — Banners were a hot topic of discussion last week in Dripping Springs. At its May 2 meeting, Dripping Sprin...
May 10, 2023
Most Read
KPD makes drug arrests
Breaking News, Kyle...
KPD makes drug arrests
Following an overdose, officers allegedly uncover fentanyl and other narcotics in presence of children
By Staff Report [email protected] 
May 10, 2023
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department announced it has arrested and charged two people with various drug charges after fentanyl and other narcotics were f...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
Breaking News, Hays County...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
May 5, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that on Monday, May 1, Nathan Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea to four child ...
EVO celebrates teachers and nurses
Community, News
EVO celebrates teachers and nurses
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
May 3, 2023
During Teacher and Nurse Appreciation weeks held May 6-12, teachers and nurses across Texas can enjoy $10 off food and beverages at any of the EVO Ent...
Johnson HS relay team heads to state
Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Johnson HS relay team heads to state
May 10, 2023
BUDA — The Lady Johnson Jaguars 4x2 relay team is headed to state for the second consecutive year, but this time comes a new set of challenges. This i...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.