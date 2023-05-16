Greater San Marcos Partnership to host exporting information session

By Lance Winter

Greater San Marcos Partnership

Did you know Texas has been the top exporting state for 21 years in a row?

According to the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism team, Texas continues to be a leader in international trade.

“From Texas, small, medium and large businesses alike have found great success in doing business globally. Far from being the exclusive domain of large corporations, export trade in Texas is driven by its innovative, nimble and oftentimes small firms. In fact, nearly 93% of all Texas exporters are small businesses,” according to its website.

Learn more about exporting by attending an informative session hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership, City of San Marcos, and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce on May 23rd at the San Marcos Public Library – Room 128.

This program is designed for established businesses that have 51% US made products or services. This is a significant opportunity for small businesses to profit through exporting. Companies that export grow revenue and profits faster, pay their workers more, and are less likely to go out of business than companies that don’t.

Exporting can be one of the best ways to expand your business while expanding your buying base.

There will be a wealth of information available to assist and prepare companies provided by the:

What: U.S. Commercial Service provides Six Steps to Exporting with the SBA Export Finance Programs.

Who: US Commercial Service – Austin, along with SBA.

When: May 23, 11am

Where: San Marcos Public Library Conference Room 128, 625 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, Texas 78666

Why: May is World Trade Month.

The first session will be Export Resources for SMEs from U.S. Commercial Service. Karen Parker, International Trade Specialist, US Commercial Service Austin, will review the Six Steps to Exportingfocusing on proven techniques that SME’s can use to increase global sales and profit.

The second session will be on Export Finance Options available from SBA. Annie M. Hudspeth- SBA Lender Relations Specialist, will review ways to finance global sales and how export working capital can facilitate growth. Focus on export financing and getting paid.

“Many companies that produce U.S. made products or service have interest in exporting as they receive inquiries from overseas, but don’t know where to start,” said Parker, Senior International Trade Specialist and U.S. Commercial Service – Austin. “Join us for an introduction to six steps your established company can follow with available resources to prepare for expanding into foreign markets and grow your business.”