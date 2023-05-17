Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
High jumper finishes on high note
By Wayland D. Clark AUSTIN — Dripping Springs’ Ava Williamson started her practice jumps in a steady light rain as the field events began at the UIL State Track & Field meet on Saturday morning in Austin. Williamson and other competitors in the 6A High Jump event tried not to let it affect them. The UIL and stadium operations workers did all they could to keep the surface dry with squeegee rollers and leaf blowers, but the weather had other ideas.