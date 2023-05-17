Subscribe
High jumper finishes on high note
Photo by Wayland D. Clark A steady light rain was falling as Dripping Springs’ Ava Williamson, a senior, made her final jump in the Girls 6A High Jump competition at the UIL State Track & Field meet in Austin on Saturday. Shortly after her jump, the entire meet was temporarily suspended and the stadium was evacuated due to inclement weather and lightning. Competition resumed approximately two hours and 20 minutes later.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
By Wayland D. Clark on
May 17, 2023
By Wayland D. Clark AUSTIN — Dripping Springs’ Ava Williamson started her practice jumps in a steady light rain as the field events began at the UIL State Track & Field meet on Saturday morning in Austin. Williamson and other competitors in the 6A High Jump event tried not to let it affect them. The UIL and stadium operations workers did all they could to keep the surface dry with squeegee rollers and leaf blowers, but the weather had other ideas.

