Subscribe
Pen pals meet in person for first time
Contributed Photo Helen Griffith, a resident at Alexis Pointe, stands with her pen pal Lillian D.
Main
Staff Report [email protected] on
May 17, 2023
Pen pals meet in person for first time

Wimberley senior, third grader became pen pals during COVID

WIMBERLEY — Helen Griffith, a resident at Alexis Pointe Senior Living in Wimberley, finally met her pen pal in-person.

Griffith signed up with the community pen pal club back when COVID restrictions were still in place in 2020.

Her pen pal was Lillian D., who was in third grade at the time and had to attend school from home. They began writing to each other and developed a strong friendship.

It had been a little while since their last letter.

“Sixth grade was kind of busy,” Lillian said, who came by Alexis Pointe to hand-deliver her letter on April 21.

“Let’s just say, there were lots of hugs and tears of happiness,” said Alexis Pointe Community Relations Director Katy Starr in a news release. “Sometimes, the smallest things can make all of the difference. Thank you, Lillian and her mom, Charlotte, for making our day.”

Alexis Pointe’s pen pal club is still going strong. Those who are interested in being a pen pal with the residents or special friends visits can reach out to the community by calling (512) 842-4152 or emailing Starr at [email protected]

Wimberley HS track seniors earn gold
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wimberley HS track seniors earn gold
AUSTIN — On Thursday, May 11, Wimberley High School seniors Emily Thames and Gabriel Wray closed out their record-setting track and field careers by w...
May 17, 2023
High jumper finishes on high note
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
High jumper finishes on high note
AUSTIN — Dripping Springs’ Ava Williamson started her practice jumps in a steady light rain as the field events began at the UIL State Track & Fie...
May 17, 2023
FUSE holds ribbon cutting
Dripping Springs, Main, News
FUSE holds ribbon cutting
'We are trying to build a place for people to come together to do life and do business' DRIPPING SPRINGS — FUSE Workspace Dripping Springs held its gr...
May 17, 2023
Pizza and Pups to benefit PAWS
Community, Kyle
Pizza and Pups to benefit PAWS
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas hosted a Pizza and Pups profit share at Pizza Patrón from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. Ten percent of the proceeds went t...
May 17, 2023
Most Read
KPD makes drug arrests
Breaking News, Kyle...
KPD makes drug arrests
Following an overdose, officers allegedly uncover fentanyl and other narcotics in presence of children
By Staff Report [email protected] 
May 10, 2023
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department announced it has arrested and charged two people with various drug charges after fentanyl and other narcotics were f...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
Breaking News, Hays County...
Child molester sentenced to 35 years
May 5, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that on Monday, May 1, Nathan Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea to four child ...
Johnson HS relay team heads to state
Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Johnson HS relay team heads to state
May 10, 2023
BUDA — The Lady Johnson Jaguars 4x2 relay team is headed to state for the second consecutive year, but this time comes a new set of challenges. This i...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.