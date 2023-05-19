Subscribe
Newborn abandoned in bathroom, mother arrested for murder
Graphic by Barton Publications
By: Natalie Frels
May 19, 2023
This story was updated as of 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 to add additional information.

KYLE — A Kyle woman was arrested on Thursday for murder, a first-degree felony, after allegedly abandoning her newborn in a bathroom.

Taylor Bradley, 29, was arrested on May 18 by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment for murder, stemming

from a Sept. 15, 2020 incident in which the Kyle Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Timbleweed Drive to assist EMS on a call for a premature birth.

On arrival, the officers found the mother, Bradley, holding an unresponsive infant, according to Barnett. Medical personnel began resuscitation efforts on the infant and then both Bradley and the infant were transported to Ascension Seton Hays by ambulance. Resuscitation efforts on the infant were unsuccessful and the infant was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Beth Smith at the hospital.

Upon investigation, KPD gathered information that resulted in the arrest of Bradley for injury to a child.

The case was forwarded to the Hays County District Attorney’s Office. On May 11, 2022, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office received an indictment for Bradley for the offense of murder in relation to death of infant and on June 2, 2022, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Bradley for the offense of murder.

“She delivered the baby in a bathroom and left the baby to die. And it did,” said Kyle Police Department Chief Jeff Barnett. “She could have taken actions to save the baby, obviously.”

The reason for the delay in prosecution, according to Barnett, was an autopsy and other lab evidence to “support criminal activity on her part.”

A judge in the 22nd District Court issued a warrant for her arrest following an indictment on May 11, 2022. She was arraigned on July 20, 2022.

Bond has not been set.

