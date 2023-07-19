Subscribe
Hays County jury returns a 35-year sentence for aggravated assault of public servant
Graphic by Barton Publications
July 19, 2023
SAN MARCOS — A Hays County jury found Elias Villareal, 63, guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, July 12. Judge Gary Steel gave him a sentence of 35 years.

The evidence showed that on Feb. 20, 2022, Kyle Police Department responded to the intersection of Quail Ridge Road and East Post Road for a verbal disturbance call between a male and female. Officers arrived on the scene and observed Villareal wielding a metal pipe.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Villareal jumped over a fence and attacked a patrol vehicle, striking it several times and doing significant damage, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

At that moment, when Villareal was turned, officer Daryl Seagrave ran up to Villareal and tackled him to the ground. Before Seagrave could disarm Villareal, he turned and struck Seagrave with the metal pipe. Officers apprehended him and took him into custody. Seagrave sustained a minor injury.

Officers Seagrave and Bill Orr testified at the trial about the dangerous and stressful situation the defendant created and the actions they took to protect the community, Villareal and themselves.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Judge Steel heard evidence of Villareal’s extensive criminal history, including convictions for voluntary manslaughter, forgery, burglary of a vehicle, two counts of assault family violence, a third-degree felony, and assault family violence, a first-degree felony, with a prior 28-year sentence from a Travis County jury.

During his punishment testimony, Villareal stated that he “has no guilt” for what happened on Feb. 20, 2022, and refused to accept responsibility for his actions, according to the release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Cassidy Story and ADA Allison Buess.

Story said, “The verdict and sentence send a clear message that violence against our law enforcement officers will not be taken lightly.”

District Attorney Kelly Higgins expressed his gratitude to the ADAs, staff and officers whose work secured the verdict. Higgins commended the jury and the court for their work in resolving the case and “making the county a safer place for all its residents and visitors.”

