Hays All Stars compete in World Series

The Hays Pinto 8U 2023 Pony League All Stars baseball team traveled to Youngsville, Louisiana last week to compete in the Pony Baseball South Zone World Series. Representing the Hays Youth Baseball and Softball Association, the team consisted of talented players from a multitude of different teams from the spring league. The players battled the heat, playing five games in four days, but ultimately did not advance to the finale.

Team members include: Jayden Alejo, Julius Beasley, Maverick Boling, ...