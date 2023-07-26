Subscribe
Wimberley mayor addresses state of city
Mayor Gina Fulkerson speaks about the state of the city at the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
July 26, 2023
WIMBERLEY — During a State of the City address, Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson highlighted accomplishments made in the last year.

The mayor spoke on a variety of subjects at the luncheon hosted by the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 19. She called attention to the Transportation Master Plan, highlighting the work done on roads like Blue Heron Run and Spoke Hollow Road.

“I want to thank our Transportation Advisory Board (TAB). They help us figure out what we can do every...

KAPS gets exterior makeover
WIMBERLEY — The Katherine Anne Porter School (KAPS) recently received a makeover with exterior paint, transforming the appearance of the large concret...
July 26, 2023
First inclusive park in Kyle breaks ground
Community members, parks staff and developer representatives gathered at Lake Kyle Park on Monday, July 24, to break ground on Kyle’s first all-inclus...
July 26, 2023
Hays All Stars compete in World Series
The Hays Pinto 8U 2023 Pony League All Stars baseball team traveled to Youngsville, Louisiana last week to compete in the Pony Baseball South Zone Wor...
July 26, 2023
UPDATED: Wildfire burns more than 40 acres in Buda
Breaking News, Buda...
By Staff Report HAYS COUNTY 
July 18, 2023
(Editor's Note: This story was updated at 8:44 a.m.. on Wednesday, July 26) BUDA — A wildfire that burned 41.4 acres in West Buda is now 100% containe...
