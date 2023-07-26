Wimberley mayor addresses state of city

WIMBERLEY — During a State of the City address, Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson highlighted accomplishments made in the last year.

The mayor spoke on a variety of subjects at the luncheon hosted by the Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 19. She called attention to the Transportation Master Plan, highlighting the work done on roads like Blue Heron Run and Spoke Hollow Road.

“I want to thank our Transportation Advisory Board (TAB). They help us figure out what we can do every...