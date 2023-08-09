Subscribe
Amerson case receives trial date after five years
Graphic by Barton Publications
News, San Marcos
Brittany Kelley on
August 9, 2023
Amerson case receives trial date after five years

SAN MARCOS — Chelesta Amerson wore a black dress that day. As she prepared for the three-hour trip to San Marcos, she thought about the possibility that her son would be returning with her that evening. Her mood began to change as the hearing continued, realizing that she would be alone that night. Five hours prior, she had no idea that she was unknowingly dressing to mourn the loss of her son once more as she watched him exit through the courtroom. ——— Clad in dark blue jail attire and cuffed at the wrist, waist and ankles, DeVonte Amerson, who has been incarcerated since March 2018, appeared in court on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a pretrial hearing on a capital murder charge.

YMCA celebrates back to school
Hays County, News
YMCA celebrates back to school
The Hays Communities YMCA Back to School Fun Day was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Buda. There were a variety of activities for a...
August 9, 2023
‘The Simpsons’ and Patterns
Editorials, Opinions
‘The Simpsons’ and Patterns
Over the last two decades, people have been intrigued by "The Simpsons" and their ability to “predict the future.” From Donald Trump becoming presiden...
August 9, 2023
