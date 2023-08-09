Amerson case receives trial date after five years

SAN MARCOS — Chelesta Amerson wore a black dress that day. As she prepared for the three-hour trip to San Marcos, she thought about the possibility that her son would be returning with her that evening. Her mood began to change as the hearing continued, realizing that she would be alone that night. Five hours prior, she had no idea that she was unknowingly dressing to mourn the loss of her son once more as she watched him exit through the courtroom. ——— Clad in dark blue jail attire and cuffed at the wrist, waist and ankles, DeVonte Amerson, who has been incarcerated since March 2018, appeared in court on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a pretrial hearing on a capital murder charge.