Hays County hosts Back-to-School Fair

PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY Mylah and Mallory R. sit in the front seat of a San Marcos Police Department vehicle and turn on the siren at the Hays County Local Health Department Back-To-School Fair on Aug. 5. Multiple organizations were present to provide insight on what their team’s mission is. There were also vaccines available for students to meet the health requirements for the upcoming school year.