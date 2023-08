YMCA celebrates back to school

The Hays Communities YMCA Back to School Fun Day was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Buda. There were a variety of activities for all ages available. Pictured, staff creates arts and crafts with children in attendance. The Back to School Fun Day was a free event where YMCA members and neighbors could enjoy an array of indoor/outdoor activities.

