Buda, Kyle see simultaneous wildfires

Around noon on Monday, Aug. 21, a wildfire was reported in the vicinity of FM 1626, FM 2770 and Robert S. Light Boulevard in Buda. According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management, the fire burned 28 acres and was 100% contained as of 4:31 p.m. on Monday. An additional fire was reported later that day at FM 150 and Teal Lane in Kyle. As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Kyle fire was 95% contained and, as of 4:55 p.m., roads were beginning to be reopened. A total of 3 acres were affected. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged in either of the fires.