Buda, Kyle see simultaneous wildfires
Contributed Photo Pictured above is the Buda wildfire.
Staff Report
August 23, 2023
Buda, Kyle see simultaneous wildfires

Around noon on Monday, Aug. 21, a wildfire was reported in the vicinity of FM 1626, FM 2770 and Robert S. Light Boulevard in Buda. According to the Hays County Office of Emergency Management, the fire burned 28 acres and was 100% contained as of 4:31 p.m. on Monday. An additional fire was reported later that day at FM 150 and Teal Lane in Kyle. As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Kyle fire was 95% contained and, as of 4:55 p.m., roads were beginning to be reopened. A total of 3 acres were affected. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged in either of the fires.

Buda Margarita Salsa Fest
Buda Margarita Salsa Fest
August 23, 2023
Buda hears proposed 2024 budget
Buda hears proposed 2024 budget
BUDA — Since March, City of Buda officials have been working to draft a budget to present to the city council to be adopted on Sept. 19. At its regula...
August 23, 2023
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
August 17, 2023
Wimberley's goal is to go back to State
Wimberley’s goal is to go back to State
Last year’s sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever helped lead the Wimberley Texans to AT&T Stadium for the State Championship, but it was a short and...
August 16, 2023
Kyle athlete to compete in Junior Olympics
Kyle athlete to compete in Junior Olympics
August 2, 2023
KYLE — Seven-year-old Azariah Silguero is headed to the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics with the support of his family and the community. Azari...
15.5-acre wildfire 100% contained in Kyle
15.5-acre wildfire 100% contained in Kyle
By Staff Report 
August 8, 2023
KYLE — Following a 400-acre wildfire that sparked on Saturday, Aug. 5 in San Marcos, agencies were called to assist in a wildfire (known as the Oak Hi...
KFD Chief: 'It's a tinderbox out there'
KFD Chief: ‘It’s a tinderbox out there’
Fire department, forest service provide insight into wildfires, prevention tips
By Natalie Frels 
August 2, 2023
KYLE — In the throes of a historic heat wave and drought, wildfires have consumed acres across Hays County following fires in San Marcos, Buda and Wim...
Community mourns loss of public servant
Community mourns loss of public servant
August 9, 2023
“A lot of people speak and want to do things, but then there are a lot of people who do things,” said former senator Gonzalo Barrientos. “She did thin...
