Subscribe
Dripping Springs to install eclipse display at Veterans Memorial Park
Graphic by Barton Publications
Dripping Springs, News
Megan Navarro on
August 23, 2023
Dripping Springs to install eclipse display at Veterans Memorial Park

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Aug. 15, the Dripping Springs City Council unanimously approved the installation of an eclipse display at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 511 E. Mercer St.

The city will experience two eclipses over the next nine months: an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. To educate residents, businesses and visitors, city staff has launched a new website, implemented an eclipse task force that meets once a month for planning and is in...

Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Community mourns loss of public servant
Kyle, Main...
Community mourns loss of public servant
August 9, 2023
“A lot of people speak and want to do things, but then there are a lot of people who do things,” said former senator Gonzalo Barrientos. “She did thin...
Art talk turns heated at council
Kyle, Main...
Art talk turns heated at council
August 9, 2023
KYLE — Recently, Kyle City Council discussed the possibility of removing “cultural” from the title of the Arts and Cultural Commission. In response, s...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.