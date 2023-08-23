Dripping Springs to install eclipse display at Veterans Memorial Park

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Aug. 15, the Dripping Springs City Council unanimously approved the installation of an eclipse display at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 511 E. Mercer St.

The city will experience two eclipses over the next nine months: an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. To educate residents, businesses and visitors, city staff has launched a new website, implemented an eclipse task force that meets once a month for planning and is in...