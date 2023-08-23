Dripping Springs Tigers have high expectations for second year of 6A

By Wayland D. Clark DRIPPING SPRINGS — “It hurts, and it should hurt,” Dripping Springs head coach Galen Zimmerman told the team, “You’ve worked hard and invested a lot, but don’t let this diminish what you guys accomplished this season.” Those were the words Zimmerman said to his team after a bitter 27-24 season ending loss last year to Vandegrift High School Vipers in a 6A Division II Quarterfinal. The Tigers had a fourth down and less than a yard to score a go-ahead touchdown with 1:55 in the game and fumbled.