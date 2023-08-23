Subscribe
Dripping Springs Tigers have high expectations for second year of 6A
Photo by Albert Sanchez Pictured are the 2023-24 Drippings Springs High School Varsity Football team and cheerleaders. The Tigers will host the Vandegrift Vipers for the first game of the season on Aug. 25.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Wayland D. Clark on
August 23, 2023
Dripping Springs Tigers have high expectations for second year of 6A

By Wayland D. Clark DRIPPING SPRINGS — “It hurts, and it should hurt,” Dripping Springs head coach Galen Zimmerman told the team, “You’ve worked hard and invested a lot, but don’t let this diminish what you guys accomplished this season.” Those were the words Zimmerman said to his team after a bitter 27-24 season ending loss last year to Vandegrift High School Vipers in a 6A Division II Quarterfinal. The Tigers had a fourth down and less than a yard to score a go-ahead touchdown with 1:55 in the game and fumbled.

Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Community mourns loss of public servant
Kyle, Main...
Community mourns loss of public servant
August 9, 2023
“A lot of people speak and want to do things, but then there are a lot of people who do things,” said former senator Gonzalo Barrientos. “She did thin...
Art talk turns heated at council
Kyle, Main...
Art talk turns heated at council
August 9, 2023
KYLE — Recently, Kyle City Council discussed the possibility of removing “cultural” from the title of the Arts and Cultural Commission. In response, s...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.