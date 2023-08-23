Subscribe
Johnson Jaguars kick off new season
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Pictured are the 2023-24 Johnson High School Varsity Football team, cheerleaders and Rosettes Dance Team. The Jags will travel to San Antonio Clark High School on Aug. 25 to take on the Cougars in the first game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
August 23, 2023
  • Photo by Albert Sanchez Pictured are the 2023-24 Johnson High School Varsity Football team, cheerleaders and Rosettes Dance Team. The Jags will travel to San Antonio Clark High School on Aug. 25 to take on the Cougars in the first game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

  • Photo by Albert Sanchez Jaguars senior quarterback Carson McMullin (No. 12) is ready to tackle the season ahead.

