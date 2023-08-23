Subscribe
Lehman Lobos prepare for first game
Photo by Albert Sanchez Lehman High School’s 2023 senior quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) prepares to crush the season. The Lobos will host the Bastrop High School Bears in the first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
Lehman Lobos, Sports
Staff Report on
August 23, 2023
Lehman Lobos prepare for first game

  • Photo by Albert Sanchez Lehman High School’s 2023 senior quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) prepares to crush the season. The Lobos will host the Bastrop High School Bears in the first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

  • Photo by Albert Sanchez The 2023 Lobos welcome new head coach Chris Castillo and his wife, Lorena.

  • Photo by Albert Sanchez First year head coach Chris Castillo reviews the day's practice with the 2023-24 Lehman High School Varsity Football team.

Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Community mourns loss of public servant
Kyle, Main...
Community mourns loss of public servant
August 9, 2023
“A lot of people speak and want to do things, but then there are a lot of people who do things,” said former senator Gonzalo Barrientos. “She did thin...
Art talk turns heated at council
Kyle, Main...
Art talk turns heated at council
August 9, 2023
KYLE — Recently, Kyle City Council discussed the possibility of removing “cultural” from the title of the Arts and Cultural Commission. In response, s...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.