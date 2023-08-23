Lehman Lobos prepare for first game

Photo by Albert Sanchez
Lehman High School’s 2023 senior quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) prepares to crush the season. The Lobos will host the Bastrop High School Bears in the first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
Photo by Albert Sanchez
Lehman High School’s 2023 senior quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) prepares to crush the season. The Lobos will host the Bastrop High School Bears in the first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
Photo by Albert Sanchez
The 2023 Lobos welcome new head coach Chris Castillo and his wife, Lorena.
Photo by Albert Sanchez
First year head coach Chris Castillo reviews the day's practice with the 2023-24 Lehman High School Varsity Football team.