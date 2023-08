Bodywork and holistic remedies and herbs, oh my!

Local apothecary celebrates opening in Wimberley

By Brittany Kelley WIMBERLEY — Amy Bennett moved to Wimberley in May 2023 with the aspiration to start up her private practice, focused on apothecary and holistic medicine, after taking a break to focus on raising her son. Only two months later, Apothecary 222, located at 12111 Ranch Road 12, Suite 115, held its grand opening on July 29.