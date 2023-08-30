Subscribe
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
Graphic by Barton Publications
August 30, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — Hays County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is welcoming new and returning members to another year of 4-H programming and opportunity. The 2023-24 4-H year kicks off Sept. 1. Early enrollment began on Aug. 15.

4-H is a club for youth ages 8 to 18 in third through 12th grade. All youth can join 4-H for $25 each and will select one or many projects to participate in from the categories of agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship, natural resources and STEM, according to a news release. Community service, leadership and scholarship opportunities are also included in the offerings of this program that reach more than 550,000 youth in Texas each year.

“The start of the new 4-H year is such an exciting time in our program,” Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director Dr. Montza Williams said. “We hope to see members take advantage of every opportunity that 4-H has to offer this year and we hope to see new members begin their journey in this life-changing program.”

Through the club, youth gain knowledge in the topic area of their choice and obtain life skills like communication, teamwork, citizenship, giving back and dedication.

“According to past members, one of the most common 4-H benefits is friendship,” Dr. Williams said. “Friendship in your county, your district, your state and even your nation. 4-H is rich in the opportunity to make friends who are interested in the same things you are.”

The new 4-H year is not only exciting for members, but for volunteers as well. The Texas 4-H program thrives on adult volunteers, with more than 30,000 registered and background-check-approved volunteers, annually, the release stated.

“The volunteers are what make this program accessible to all youth,” Dr. Williams said. “We are incredibly thankful for the work our volunteers do across the state and encourage adults that have a skill to share to reach out to their county extension office about becoming a 4-H volunteer.”

The Hays County AgriLife Extension Office is located at 200 Stillwater Road, Suite 102 in Wimberley.

For more information, visit hays.agrilife.org or contact Hays County 4-H & Youth Program Coordinator Sierra Murray at sierra.murray@ag.tamu.edu or 512-393-2120.

