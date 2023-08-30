Subscribe
DSISD students attend 2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Dripping Springs High School junior Ryder Trent, who attended the Houston/Galveston area 2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy, speaks to a group of campers as one of the youth facilitators of the camp.
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on
August 30, 2023
DSISD students attend 2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Five Dripping Springs ISD students attended the 2023 Lone Star Leadership Academy, hosted by the nonprofit Education in Action, this summer. Students were nominated by educators to participate based on demonstrated leadership ability, academic success and involvement in school and community activities, according to DSISD.

Dripping Springs Middle School seventh graders Addison Griffin and Cruz Rodriguez and Walnut Springs Elementary fifth grader Eva Leonard were all selected to participate in the academy. Also in attendance were Dripping Springs High School senior Natalee Scholl and junior Ryder Trent as Lone Star Leadership Academy alumni and youth facilitators.

As youth facilitators, they mentored the campers and assisted the adult facilitators and camp directors behind the scenes. Scholl has served in the role for three summers and Trent returned for his second year as a youth facilitator.

During the week-long overnight camps, these students developed leadership skills while learning about the state of Texas. Participants experienced what they are learning in school through visits to notable and historically significant Texas sites. Professionals at these sites introduced students to a wide variety of unique careers during each camp, according to DSISD.

The Lone Star Leadership Academy experience provides a unique opportunity for outstanding student to learn about Texas leaders and what it means to be from the Lone Star State. Participants discuss what they learn, complete problem-solving and decision-making simulations, exercise creativity and practice presentation skills in leadership groups.

For more information, visit educationinaction.org/lone-star-leadership-academy.

Tigers drop season opener at home
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Tigers drop season opener at home
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers fell short against the Vandegrift High School Vipers, 27-7, in a non-district game on Friday, Aug. 25 i...
August 30, 2023
Wimberley Texans dominate in season opener
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wimberley Texans dominate in season opener
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley Texans scored in every way possible in a game of football in their home opener against Canyon Lake on Friday, Aug. 25. The T...
August 30, 2023
The dog days of summer 2023
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, San Marcos, Wimberley
The dog days of summer 2023
In honor of National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, we asked readers to submit pictures of their pups. [tecnavia_gallery slug= 'dog-days-summer-2023' v...
August 30, 2023
HCSO introduces online reporting system
News, San Marcos
HCSO introduces online reporting system
SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has now made it easier to report crimes through its online reporting system. According to a news release...
August 30, 2023
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
Hays County, News
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
HAYS COUNTY — Hays County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is welcoming new and returning members to another year of 4-H programmin...
August 30, 2023
Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead
Buda, Community...
Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead
GoFundMe launched to raise money for medical costs, funeral expenses
August 23, 2023
BUDA — A woman died and two individuals were injured last week when they were involved in a two-vehicle collision on FM 1626 in Buda. At approximately...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.