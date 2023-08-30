Subscribe
News Briefs: Week of August 28, 2023
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on
August 30, 2023
News Briefs: Week of August 28, 2023

Van crashes through Buda backyards

BUDA — A minivan crashed through the backyards of some residents who live in the Sunfield subdivision in Buda on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the van had some service technicians pick up the van for service. Because the van was modified to be handicap accessible, it did not have traditional pedals.

There is no criminal element to the case and it was an accident, according to HCSO Public Information Officer Mark Andrews.

“It is unclear whether there was an equipment malfunction or not,” he said. “However, the service tech driver did a wonderful job avoiding larger objects and he prevented what could have been worse damage.”

The driver sustained minor injuries, but no other injuries or structure damage were reported.

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Buda

BUDA — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck towing a trailer on FM 2770 at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

A 2020 Fort F-250 was towing a trailer west on Robert S. Light Boulevard and came to a stop at the intersection of Robert S. Light and FM 2770, while a 2020 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on FM 2770, according to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of the truck failed to yield right-of-way at the stop and pulled out in front of the Honda, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the trailer.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he succumbed to his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and there are no more details available at this time.

The dog days of summer 2023
The dog days of summer 2023
In honor of National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, we asked readers to submit pictures of their pups. [tecnavia_gallery slug= 'dog-days-summer-2023' v...
August 30, 2023
HCSO introduces online reporting system
HCSO introduces online reporting system
SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has now made it easier to report crimes through its online reporting system. According to a news release...
August 30, 2023
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
HAYS COUNTY — Hays County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is welcoming new and returning members to another year of 4-H programmin...
August 30, 2023
Bond in murder case reduced
Bond in murder case reduced
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
August 30, 2023
