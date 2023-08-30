News Briefs: Week of August 28, 2023

Van crashes through Buda backyards

BUDA — A minivan crashed through the backyards of some residents who live in the Sunfield subdivision in Buda on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the van had some service technicians pick up the van for service. Because the van was modified to be handicap accessible, it did not have traditional pedals.

There is no criminal element to the case and it was an accident, according to HCSO Public Information Officer Mark Andrews.

“It is unclear whether there was an equipment malfunction or not,” he said. “However, the service tech driver did a wonderful job avoiding larger objects and he prevented what could have been worse damage.”

The driver sustained minor injuries, but no other injuries or structure damage were reported.

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Buda

BUDA — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck towing a trailer on FM 2770 at approximately 8:57 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

A 2020 Fort F-250 was towing a trailer west on Robert S. Light Boulevard and came to a stop at the intersection of Robert S. Light and FM 2770, while a 2020 Honda motorcycle was traveling north on FM 2770, according to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of the truck failed to yield right-of-way at the stop and pulled out in front of the Honda, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the trailer.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he succumbed to his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and there are no more details available at this time.