Wimberley Texans dominate in season opener
Photo by Wayland D. Clark With open arms, senior Caden Romo meets to celebrate with Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever, who ran 6 yards to score his second of three rushing touchdowns. Stoever also had three touchdown passes in the 60-6 win over Canyon Lake.
Wayland D. Clark
August 30, 2023
Wimberley Texans dominate in season opener

WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley Texans scored in every way possible in a game of football in their home opener against Canyon Lake on Friday, Aug. 25. The Texans ended the game with a 60-6 win over the Hawks, who scored their only touchdown on a 72-yard run with 2:28 remaining in the game. After the Hawks opening kickoff, quarterback Cody Stoever set the tone leading the Texans 72 yards in 12 plays and ran the ball in for the first of three rushing touchdowns, totaling 48 yards on 12 carries.

“I’m proud of the team, I like the physicality we had on both sides of the ball and we did a lot of good things,” head coach Doug Warren said after the game. “Any time you can start a season like that — it’s a good win and a good building block — we’ll see how far it can take us.”

Stoever completed nine of 14 for 142 yards with three passes for touchdowns. Wynston Burtschell had two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown and Nolan Waida had a pair of touchdown catches for 26 yards. Caleb McCreless came in at quarterback in the fourth quarter and completed two of four passes for 10 yards.

With Stoever’s 48 yards, the Texans totaled 274 yards rushing. Senior Chase Carson had 13 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown and teammate Colton Schmidt carried the ball 14 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Nolan Waida added 8 yards.

Defensively, Reid Leinneweber and Landon Johnson combined for two sacks. Ty Thames and Silas Sames each had a sack. Lucas Brookshier recovered a fumble early in the third quarter and Thames recovered a Hawks fumble in the endzone for a two-point safety to give the Texans a 53-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Schmidt’s touchdown run and the PAT by Dail Hernandez, who also kicked a 30-yard field goal, made it 60-0 before the quarter ended.

The Texans have three games on the road coming up. Starting off, they will face Pieper on Friday, Sept. 1 and then go head-to-head against Brock at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton on Thursday, Sept. 7 before heading to Fredericksburg on Sept. 15. Their next home game will be against Lampasas at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Tigers drop season opener at home
Tigers drop season opener at home
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers fell short against the Vandegrift High School Vipers, 27-7, in a non-district game on Friday, Aug. 25 i...
August 30, 2023
The dog days of summer 2023
The dog days of summer 2023
In honor of National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26, we asked readers to submit pictures of their pups. [tecnavia_gallery slug= 'dog-days-summer-2023' v...
August 30, 2023
HCSO introduces online reporting system
HCSO introduces online reporting system
SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has now made it easier to report crimes through its online reporting system. According to a news release...
August 30, 2023
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
4-H kicks off in Hays County in September
HAYS COUNTY — Hays County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is welcoming new and returning members to another year of 4-H programmin...
August 30, 2023
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead
Buda, Community...
Car accident in Buda leaves 1 dead
GoFundMe launched to raise money for medical costs, funeral expenses
August 23, 2023
BUDA — A woman died and two individuals were injured last week when they were involved in a two-vehicle collision on FM 1626 in Buda. At approximately...
