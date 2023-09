City of Austin declares August 31 as DJ 2DQ Day

In front of a packed council chambers, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson declared Aug. 31, 2023, as DJ 2DQ Day in recognition of his contribution to Austin music for nearly two decades. DJ 2DQ, a Kyle resident, has been an Austin radio staple for more than 17 years, playing all kinds of music. These days, fans can catch “The Breakmaster” on “The Hot Mix at 6” from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Friday or The Railhouse Bar in Kyle on Fridays and Sundays.