Dripping Springs ISD approves school marshal program

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Aug. 28, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the process of opting into the Texas School Marshal Program.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 in June that requires school districts to have at least one armed security officer, specifically peace officers, present during regular school hours at each campus by Sept. 1. Under the bill, if a district is unable to fulfill the requirement due to a lack of funding or personnel availability, it may clai...