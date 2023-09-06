Subscribe
Hays CISD to dedicate fine arts wing to longtime educator
Leroy Gerdes directs the band in class at Dahlstrom Middle School. While he retired in 2019, he taught and directed bands for 44 years — 34 of which were at Hays CISD schools. The new fine arts wing at Dahlstrom will be dedicated in his name. Contributed Photo
Buda, Education, Hays County, News
Staff Report on
September 6, 2023
Hays CISD to dedicate fine arts wing to longtime educator

BUDA — The new fine arts wing at Dahlstrom Middle School (DMS) — which includes the school’s new band hall and music rooms — will be named after Leroy Gerdes.

Gerdes, who taught and directed bands for 44 years, including 34 in Hays CISD, was the original band director for DMS in 1985 when the campus opened.

Though he was a band director at several schools in the district, including the then-Hays Middle School and Barton Middle School, he spent most of his Hays CISD career at DMS prior to retiring in 2019.

“Leroy works hard for all of the right reasons. He is a very humble man who strives for success in order for his students to become life-long lovers of music and to feel good about themselves and their accomplishments,” said Gerald Babbitt, retired Hays CISD director of bands and music and namesake for the district’s Performing Arts Center auditorium.

In his letter to the Hays CISD Board of Trustees requesting it consider naming the DMS Fine Arts Wing in honor of Gerdes, Babbitt said of Gerdes, “He is kind and gentle, yet expects nothing but excellence from his students. He is highly respected by his students and their parents, his professional peers and community members alike. I can honestly say that, in the 37 years that I have known and worked with Leroy Gerdes, I have never heard a negative statement or unkind word about him from anybody. I have never worked with a teacher who is more loyal, dedicated and passionate about his students and teaching than Leroy Gerdes.”

The board voted unanimously in May to name the new wing at DMS in honor of Gerdes.

The fine arts addition at DMS was approved by voters in 2021 as part of a larger $18 million campus-wide renovation package.

A dedication ceremony has been set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Students, former students, parents, friends of DMS, special guests of the Gerdes family, patrons of fine arts, the media and members of the community are all invited to attend.

Will this drought ever end?
Editorials, Opinions
Will this drought ever end?
When you grow up in Texas, or have at least lived here for a few years, you know that the summers can be brutal. There is little to no rain and it’s s...
September 6, 2023
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main, News
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
September 6, 2023
Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Bond in murder case reduced
News, San Marcos
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.