Subscribe
Pedernales Electric Cooperative donates more than 2,500 school supplies to students
Graphic by Pedernales Electric Cooperative
Community, Education, News
Staff Report on
September 6, 2023
Pedernales Electric Cooperative donates more than 2,500 school supplies to students
Items raised by employees to benefit area schools

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) donated more than 2,500 school supplies to benefit schools across the co-op’s service territory.

“The success of our cooperative lies in the success of our communities,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Mikayla Herron. “Supporting local students is an investment in the future which we are proud to make.”

Dripping Springs Elementary School and Hemphill Elementary School were the campuses in Hays County that received donated supplies. Other campuses include Colt Elementary School (Marble Falls), Junction Elementary School, Blanco Elementary School, North Elementary School (Leander), Liberty Hill Elementary School, LBJ Elementary School (Johnson City) and Startzville Elementary School (Canyon Lake).

This is the fourth year PEC employees have held the school supply drive and they plan to continue the tradition on an annual basis.

PEC offers a variety of educational programs for area students from free online resources to learn about electrical safety and conservation to in-person opportunities to meet PEC line workers and learn about the tools they use.

Educators who would like to schedule an event with PEC are encouraged to email youthprograms@peci.com. Additional information on PEC’s programs can be found online at pec.coop/youth-programs.

Lehman Lobos fall to McCallum Knights
Lehman Lobos, Sports
Lehman Lobos fall to McCallum Knights
Lehman Lobos traveled to House Park Stadium in Austin to take on the McCallum High School Knights on Friday, Sept. 1. The hard-fought game ended in a ...
September 6, 2023
Colorado juice chain makes its debut in Texas
Business, Kyle, News
Colorado juice chain makes its debut in Texas
Inta Juice employees cut the ribbon on Aug. 29 at the opening of the first location in Texas, located at 5401 FM 1626, Suite 185 in Kyle, where they h...
September 6, 2023
Most Read
Bond in murder case reduced
News, San Marcos
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
September 6, 2023
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.