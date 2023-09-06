Pedernales Electric Cooperative donates more than 2,500 school supplies to students

Items raised by employees to benefit area schools

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) donated more than 2,500 school supplies to benefit schools across the co-op’s service territory.

“The success of our cooperative lies in the success of our communities,” said PEC Community Outreach Specialist Mikayla Herron. “Supporting local students is an investment in the future which we are proud to make.”

Dripping Springs Elementary School and Hemphill Elementary School were the campuses in Hays County that received donated supplies. Other campuses include Colt Elementary School (Marble Falls), Junction Elementary School, Blanco Elementary School, North Elementary School (Leander), Liberty Hill Elementary School, LBJ Elementary School (Johnson City) and Startzville Elementary School (Canyon Lake).

This is the fourth year PEC employees have held the school supply drive and they plan to continue the tradition on an annual basis.

PEC offers a variety of educational programs for area students from free online resources to learn about electrical safety and conservation to in-person opportunities to meet PEC line workers and learn about the tools they use.

Educators who would like to schedule an event with PEC are encouraged to email youthprograms@peci.com. Additional information on PEC’s programs can be found online at pec.coop/youth-programs.