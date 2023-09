By Leaps and Sounds

Tiger Marching Band to compete at BOA Grand Nationals

Director of bands discusses journey to prestigious competition

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Before the roar of applause, there’s a moment of tension and triumph when the final note ends in a marching band's performance. In those brief seconds, Dripping Springs High School Director of Bands Derek Woods hopes that he and his staff have given the students the vehicle that they need to succeed.