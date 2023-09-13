Subscribe
Market Marathon nears finish line
Graphic by Barton Publications
Charlie Reed City of Dripping Springs on
September 13, 2023
Each year, American Farmland Trust holds a Farmers Market celebration to raise awareness of the “vital role farmers markets play across the country.” The summer-long event includes a vote for the best market in each state, in regions, and in the nation.

This year’s event started in June and is coming to a close on September 18th. Dripping Springs Farmers Market is currently maintaining a lead in Texas and the Southwest region.

WIMBERLEY — As a sophomore, Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever helped lead the team to AT&T Stadium last year, where they were 15-0 before ...
September 13, 2023
