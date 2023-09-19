Subscribe
Hays CISD joins lawsuit against Texas Education Agency over rating system
Graphic by Hays CISD
Breaking News, Education, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
By Megan Navarro megan@haysfreepress.com on
September 19, 2023
Hays CISD joins lawsuit against Texas Education Agency over rating system

BUDA — Hays CISD is joining a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

At its meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, the Hays CISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved to adopt a resolution to join litigation regarding the A-F Accountability System. This comes after several other school districts across the state joined the same lawsuit.

The system was established by House Bill (H.B.) 22 in 2017 for the purpose of continuously improving student performance toward the goals of eliminating achievement gaps based on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status and ensuring the state is a national leader in preparing students for postsecondary success, according to TEA. It’s a statewide rating system that provides information about the academic performance of Texas schools.

The ratings are based on various factors: state assessments, graduation rates and college, career and military readiness (CCMR) outcomes.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath intends to implement changes to the accountability system for the school year but it has yet to be finalized. As stated in Hays CISD’s approved resolution, the commissioner has not finalized the rules and methodologies that will be used to evaluate schools for the 2022-23 school year or the 2023-24 school year.

“The district believes the A-F Accountability System should be adjusted to raise standards, but only with appropriate advanced notice,” according to the resolution.

Last week, TEA announced that the A-F ratings were going to be delayed. While they were initially going to be issued publicly on Sept. 28, the agency anticipates it could take another month.

“Our kids have worked extremely hard. Our employees have worked extremely hard. We are showing growth across every area and yet the rating that we get is going to reflect that we went backwards instead of forwards,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright. “The commissioner at TEA has not notified us. We still don’t know what the rules of the game are going to be and the game is already over, it’s already been played and we’ve already started this year. Not only does it impact last year’s ratings, it’ll impact this year’s ratings.”

Under the new system, high schools would get an ‘A’ rating if 60% of seniors either enrolled in college, pursued a non-college career or entered the military. But now, the new system requires 88% of seniors to meet the criteria.

“It really is an attack on public education. It’s obvious what is happening when we are told we are being rated on a system that we didn’t even knew about and we still don’t really know the fine details” said Hays CISD Trustee Esperanza Orosco. “Out of the 1,600 high schools in the state … with the change in the accountability system, where before 1,100 of those campuses would be able to get an ‘A’ when they are rated based on that 60% measure of CCMR. Now, only 384 campuses across the state of Texas would receive an ‘A’ based on the new measure of 88%. That is a huge difference.”

Dr. Wright said, as of Monday night, more than 50 school districts across the state of Texas have joined the lawsuit.

“I am all about raising the bar. I believe in accountability, I believe in closing gaps and I believe in always being transparent,” he said. “But if our leader, the commissioner, is not offering up all of those things in advance and the system is not fair, I think we need to go down this road and pursue this avenue.”

To read the full resolution that the Hays CISD Board of Trustees adopted, visit www.meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1858. The full meeting can be found at hayscisdtx.new.swagit.com/videos/271782.

The Hays CISD Board of Trustees will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

Market Marathon nears finish line
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Market Marathon nears finish line
Each year, American Farmland Trust holds a Farmers Market celebration to raise awareness of the “vital role farmers markets play across the country.” ...
September 13, 2023
Sports Briefs: Week of September 11, 2023
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports, Wimberley Texans
Sports Briefs: Week of September 11, 2023
WIMBERLEY — As a sophomore, Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever helped lead the team to AT&T Stadium last year, where they were 15-0 before ...
September 13, 2023
Most Read
Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda
Breaking News, Buda...
Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda
By Staff Report BUDA 
September 8, 2023
BUDA — A Kyle man was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest with a vehicle in Buda. At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, th...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
September 6, 2023
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
Buda, Hays County...
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
By Staff Report 
September 7, 2023
BUDA — At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35 in Buda, ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.