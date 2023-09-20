Subscribe
Marbridge Foundation, Workforce Solutions celebrate signing day ceremony for new CNA program
Pictured, Marbridge Foundation President/CEO Scott McAvoy, left, poses with Lee Price, Texas State director of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship at the signing day ceremony.
News
Natalie Frels
September 20, 2023
By Natalie Frels MANCHACA — The atmosphere was teeming with excitement as more than 40 individuals from different government agencies, the Marbridge Foundation and other community partners came together to finalize a partnership with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area (WSRCA) at a signing day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 for an innovative Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Registered Apprenticeship training program.

