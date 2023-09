PHOTO COURTESY OF ABIGAIL ROBERTS Residents took to the streets for the 5th annual Wimberley Pride March at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The route began at Oak Park and the Welcome Center and ended at 280 Old Kyle Road. Music filled the air and speakers took to the stage to support the LGBTQIA+ community. SEE MORE PHOTOS ONLINE.

