TCEQ to hold second public meeting on proposed venue off Fitzhugh Road

‘This is your opportunity to let your opinions and voices be heard’

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Residents have been voicing their concerns about a proposed music venue in Dripping Springs/southwest Austin, but they may feel some relief as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced that it will host a second public meeting on the development.

Requested by state Sen. Donna Campbell, the public meeting will be regarding a proposed wastewater and water quality land application permit submitted by Blizexas LLC, which is a California-based developer who wa...