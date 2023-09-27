Subscribe
TCEQ to hold second public meeting on proposed venue off Fitzhugh Road
Graphic by Barton Publications
Megan Navarro on
September 27, 2023
‘This is your opportunity to let your opinions and voices be heard’

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Residents have been voicing their concerns about a proposed music venue in Dripping Springs/southwest Austin, but they may feel some relief as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced that it will host a second public meeting on the development.

Requested by state Sen. Donna Campbell, the public meeting will be regarding a proposed wastewater and water quality land application permit submitted by Blizexas LLC, which is a California-based developer who wa...

Dripping Springs Tigers run past Bowie Bulldogs
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs Tigers varsity football team secured a 49-12 win over the Bowie High School Bulldogs at their latest home game...
September 27, 2023
Wimberley Texans prevail over Lampasas
WIMBERLEY —Wimberley Texans quarterback Cody Stoever passed for 217 yards, reaching the 1,000 yards mark in five games, completed 21 of 28 passes, wit...
September 27, 2023
Trojans no match for Jags
September 27, 2023
United Way to host Pickleball for a Purpose
HAYS COUNTY — United Way of Hays & Caldwell Counties (UWHCC) is holding a unique fundraiser this year surrounded by one popular sport: pickleball....
September 27, 2023
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
‘We don't see the kids as a number, but the way the state funds education, they see them as a number’
September 20, 2023
BUDA — Parents across Hays CISD are divided over the district’s new attendance policy, which states that a student could be unenrolled if they are abs...
Austin woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault of corrections officer
Judge sentences 21-year-old Gaytan to 25 years in prison, 10 years probation, capital murder charge dismissed
By Natalie Frels 
September 20, 2023
SAN MARCOS — A 21-year-old Austin woman pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, a third-degree fel...
