Photo by Wayland D. Clark Dripping Springs’ quarterback Maddox Maher looks over a cluster of players for an open receiver in a 62-13 district win against Johnson last Friday night. Maher, a junior, earned the job after filling in for senior Jack Williams, who was injured in the first game of the season. Maher has passed for 853 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Johnson Jags are no problem for Dripping Springs Tigers By Wayland D. Clark DRIPPING SPRINGS —