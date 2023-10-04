Subscribe
Kyle City Council recognizes Team Kyle Academy graduatess
Fifteen community members graduated from Team Kyle Academy at the Oct. 2 Kyle City Council meeting. Graduates spent seven weeks gaining knowledge about the inner workings of the city, including public works and an emergency response simulation. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER
Community, Kyle, News
Staff Report on
October 4, 2023
Kyle City Council recognizes Team Kyle Academy graduatess
National Night Out proclamation read

  • Kyle City Council signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Oct. 3 as National Night Out. As of Monday, Oct. 2, approximately 11 parties were scheduled around Kyle in celebration of the day. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

  • Fifteen community members graduated from Team Kyle Academy at the Oct. 2 Kyle City Council meeting. Graduates spent seven weeks gaining knowledge about the inner workings of the city, including public works and an emergency response simulation. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER

Wimberley volleyball wins 3-1 over Navarro
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wimberley volleyball wins 3-1 over Navarro
WIMBERLEY — The Lady Texans volleyball team 24-6 (4-1) used all their hitters to beat the visiting Navarro Panthers 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23 in a...
October 4, 2023
Most Read
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
Kyle, News
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
September 27, 2023
With the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, TXB (or Texas Born) celebrated its grand opening at 145 Lehman Road in Kyle on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The family of r...
Buda to contest Milestone’s request for Persimmon MUD
Breaking News, Buda...
Buda to contest Milestone’s request for Persimmon MUD
By Staff Report BUDA 
September 21, 2023
BUDA — Buda City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to contest a recent petition to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for the forma...
Wimberley residents take to streets to celebrate Pride
Community, Main...
Wimberley residents take to streets to celebrate Pride
By Natalie Frels 
September 20, 2023
Residents took to the streets for the 5th annual Wimberley Pride March at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The route began at Oak Park and the Welcome Ce...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.