Fifteen community members graduated from Team Kyle Academy at the Oct. 2 Kyle City Council meeting. Graduates spent seven weeks gaining knowledge about the inner workings of the city, including public works and an emergency response simulation. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER
Kyle City Council recognizes Team Kyle Academy graduatess
National Night Out proclamation read
Kyle City Council signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Oct. 3 as National Night Out. As of Monday, Oct. 2, approximately 11 parties were scheduled around Kyle in celebration of the day.
