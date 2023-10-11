Subscribe
Everyone has a role in creating safe homes
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, News
By: Holly Cunningham-Kizer, HCWC Chief Development Officer on
October 11, 2023
Everyone has a role in creating safe homes

The following article is the first installment of a four-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. In our communities, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,269 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell counties. 978 of those were victims of domestic violence.

You will never get these days back
Editorials, Opinions
You will never get these days back
"One day, you're 17 and you're planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterd...
October 11, 2023
Most Read
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
Kyle, News
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
September 27, 2023
With the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, TXB (or Texas Born) celebrated its grand opening at 145 Lehman Road in Kyle on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The family of r...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
By Staff Report 
October 5, 2023
In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their h...
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
Main
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
October 11, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS —Thomas Edward Watt accepted a plea deal for a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, after concealing a ...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
Community, News...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
October 4, 2023
WIMBERLEY — First, it was Forister’s in the 1940s, then it became Dinner Bell. In 1981, it was purchased by the Calkins family and became the Cypress ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.