Everyone has a role in creating safe homes

The following article is the first installment of a four-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and we hope to educate our community on this very important issue. In our communities, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has been serving victims of domestic and dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse since 1978. Last year, HCWC served 2,269 victims of abuse (face-to-face) primarily from Hays and Caldwell counties. 978 of those were victims of domestic violence.