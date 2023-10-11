Subscribe
Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigates student death as possible fentanyl overdose
Graphic by Barton Publications
Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
October 11, 2023
Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigates student death as possible fentanyl overdose

KYLE — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Hays CISD student that occurred last week.

At 6:31 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assist EMS call in the 5000 block of Heron Drive in Buda. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 15-year-old female who was deceased.

Deputy Anthony Hipolito said that detectives were called to the scene and they suspect fentanyl could be a factor in her death. However, they “will not be able to confirm if fentanyl was involved until toxicology comes back from the medical examiner’s office.”

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Hays CISD parents and staff were sent the following email from superintendent Dr. Eric Wright addressing the situation.

“Dear Hays CISD Family, I am saddened to report that earlier this week we learned that one of our 15-year-old students died at home. Our counselors and staff have been working behind the scenes to provide support services for this student’s friends and teachers. Today, we learned from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that the student’s death is formally being investigated as a possible fentanyl overdose.

The loss of such a young person is always a tragedy, regardless of cause, and we are heartbroken. Though we do not know the cause of death for this student, and won’t know it until law enforcement completes its investigation, I can tell you that it is our continuing worst fear – to lose another student from a danger that remains present in our district and across the country. We have previously lost six students to this evil since the summer of 2022 – each a beautiful and precious life taken much too soon.

We will continue our efforts to speak up about the fentanyl threat and speak out to anyone who will listen about what we believe are the needs and challenges necessary to fight this drug. It is a problem that we must fight at all levels and we must all be engaged, together, in defeating it.”

Community members looking for resources on fentanyl awareness can visit www.hayscisd.net/fentanyl.

Everyone has a role in creating safe homes
Community, News
Everyone has a role in creating safe homes
The following article is the first installment of a four-week series focusing on raising awareness about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violen...
October 11, 2023
You will never get these days back
Editorials, Opinions
You will never get these days back
"One day, you're 17 and you're planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterd...
October 11, 2023
Most Read
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
Kyle, News
TXB celebrates grand opening in Kyle
September 27, 2023
With the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, TXB (or Texas Born) celebrated its grand opening at 145 Lehman Road in Kyle on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The family of r...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD superintendent addresses overdose
By Staff Report 
October 5, 2023
In an email from Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, it was announced that earlier this week a 15-year-old student was found deceased in their h...
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
Main
Sex offender sentenced to probation in DS
October 11, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS —Thomas Edward Watt accepted a plea deal for a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, after concealing a ...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
Community, News...
New art bench in Wimberley honors café’s legacy
October 4, 2023
WIMBERLEY — First, it was Forister’s in the 1940s, then it became Dinner Bell. In 1981, it was purchased by the Calkins family and became the Cypress ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.